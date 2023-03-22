49ers Signing DE Austin Bryant To One-Year Deal

The San Francisco 49ers are signing DE Austin Bryant to a one-year deal, according to Tom Pelissero.

Bryant visited the team earlier today, it appears as if the meeting between the two sides went well enough to bring him to San Francisco.

Bryant, 26, was drafted by the Lions in the fourth round out of Clemson in 2019. He played out the final year of a four-year, $3.2 million contract.

He was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time.

In 2022, Bryant appeared in nine games and recorded nine total tackles, one tackle for loss, no sacks and one pass deflection.