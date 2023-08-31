49ers Signing K Matthew Wright

Adam Schefter reports that the 49ers are signing former Steelers and Chiefs kicker Matthew Wright.

The 49ers have been in the market for a kicker the last week or so, given the injuries that they’ve dealt with at the deposition.

Wright, 27, wound up going undrafted out of UCF back in 2019. He later signed a rookie contract with the Steelers but was waived coming out of training camp.

He signed a futures deal with the Lions and was eventually let go by the team before joining the Jaguars practice squad. Jacksonville eventually elevated him to the active roster last season.

From there, Wright played for the Chiefs, Steelers and Panthers.

In 2022, Wright appeared in six total games for the Chiefs and Steelers, converting 15-18 field goals and all 15 of his extra-point tries.