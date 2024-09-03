49ers Signing LB DaShaun White

By
Tony Camino
-

According to Aaron Wilson, the 49ers are signing LB DaShaun White to their practice squad.

49ers helmetIn correspondence, San Francisco is releasing WR Tay Martin from the practice squad.

The following is an updated list of the 49ers’ practice squad:

  1. OL Isaac Alarcon (International)
  2. DL Evan Anderson
  3. DL Alex Barrett
  4. DL Jonathan Garvin
  5. CB Chase Lucas
  6. S Jaylen Mahoney
  7. DL T.Y. McGill Jr.
  8. QB Tanner Mordecai
  9. OL Drake Nugent
  10. TE Mason Pline
  11. WR Trent Taylor
  12. S Tracy Walker
  13. TE Brayden Willis
  14. WR Terrace Marshall 
  15. RB Ke’Shawn Vaughn
  16. DE Sam Okuayinonu
  17. LB DaShaun White

White, 22, wound up going undrafted out of Oklahoma back in 2021. He later signed a rookie contract with the Bills in 2023 but was released soon after. He went on to sign with the Raiders in August 2024 but was among the final roster cuts out of training camp.

During his college career at Oklahoma, White appeared in 54 games and recorded 127 tackles, 5.5 sacks, two interceptions, two fumble recoveries and eight pass defenses.

