49ers Signing LB DaShaun White

According to Aaron Wilson, the 49ers are signing LB DaShaun White to their practice squad.

In correspondence, San Francisco is releasing WR Tay Martin from the practice squad.

The following is an updated list of the 49ers’ practice squad:

White, 22, wound up going undrafted out of Oklahoma back in 2021. He later signed a rookie contract with the Bills in 2023 but was released soon after. He went on to sign with the Raiders in August 2024 but was among the final roster cuts out of training camp.

During his college career at Oklahoma, White appeared in 54 games and recorded 127 tackles, 5.5 sacks, two interceptions, two fumble recoveries and eight pass defenses.