49ers Signing LB Dre Greenlaw To Two-Year Extension

The 49ers and LB Dre Greenlaw have agreed on a two-year extension that will keep him in San Francisco for the near future, according to Ian Rapoport.
Greenlaw was scheduled to become a free agent in 2023.
Greenlaw, 25, was drafted by the 49ers in the fifth round out of Arkansas in 2019. He’s in the third year of a four-year, $2.8 million deal.
Entering today’s game, Greenlaw had appeared in one game for the 49ers and recorded five total tackles.
We’ll have more regarding Greenlaw as the news is available.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!