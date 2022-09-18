49ers Signing LB Dre Greenlaw To Two-Year Extension

The 49ers and LB Dre Greenlaw have agreed on a two-year extension that will keep him in San Francisco for the near future, according to Ian Rapoport.

Greenlaw was scheduled to become a free agent in 2023.

Greenlaw, 25, was drafted by the 49ers in the fifth round out of Arkansas in 2019. He’s in the third year of a four-year, $2.8 million deal.

Entering today’s game, Greenlaw had appeared in one game for the 49ers and recorded five total tackles.

We’ll have more regarding Greenlaw as the news is available.