49ers Signing LB Nathan Gerry

John Clark of NBC Sports is reporting that the 49ers are signing former Eagles’ LB Nathan Gerry to a contract.

The 49ers had recently hosted Gerry for a visit, and it appears as though it went well enough for him to secure an offer from San Francisco.

Gerry entered last season as a starter for the Eagles but made his name as a core special teams player. He will likely be a decent depth option for the 49ers.

Gerry, 26, was drafted by the Eagles in the fifth round out of Nebraska in 2017. He just finished the final year of his four-year, $2.6 million rookie deal and made a base salary of $735,000 for the 2020 season.

Gerry was placed on injured reserve with an Achilles injury after seven games.

In 2020, Gerry appeared in seven games for the Eagles and recorded 56 total tackles, one sack, and two pass defenses. Pro Football Focus rated him as the No. 68 linebacker out of 83 qualifying players.