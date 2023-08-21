49ers Signing RB Brian Hill

The San Francisco 49ers are re-signing RB Brian Hill to a contract on Monday, according to MLFootball.

Hill, 27, is a former fifth-round by the Falcons in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Wyoming. He signed a four-year, $2.66 million contract but was added to their practice squad during his rookie season.

The Bengals signed him off Atlanta’s taxi squad in 2017 but he was cut loose the following preseason. He returned to the Falcons the following years and played out the 2020 season under a restricted tender.

From there, Hill played for the Browns and Titans before joining the 49ers in 2021.

In 2020, Hill appeared in all 16 games for the Falcons and rushed for 465 yards on 100 carries (4.7 YPC) to go along with 25 receptions for 199 yards receiving and one touchdown.