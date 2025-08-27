49ers Signing Veteran WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling

According to Ari Meirov, the 49ers are signing veteran WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling to a contract on Wednesday.

Meirov reports that Valdez-Scantling was choosing between San Francisco and the Steelers.

The 49ers are dealing with a number of injuries at receiver right now and Valdes-Scantling is among the best available options at this point.

Valdes-Scantling, 30, was a fifth-round pick by the Packers out of USF back in 2018. He signed a four-year, $2,677,553 rookie deal with the Packers that included a $217,553 signing bonus.

Valdes-Scantling played out that deal and became an unrestricted free agent in 2022, later signing a three-year, $36 million contract with the Chiefs.

He was entering the final year of that deal when the Chiefs released him and he joined the Bills shortly after on a one-year deal. Valdes-Scantling was cut loose by the Bills following their trade for WR Amari Cooper. He caught on with the Saints in October and eventually joined the Seahawks during the offseason.

Seattle released Valdes-Scantling coming out of the preseason.

In 2024, Valdes-Scantling appeared in six games for the Bills and eight games for the Saints, recording 19 receptions for 411 yards (21.6 YPC) and four touchdowns.