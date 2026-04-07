TRADE: Patriots Sending LB Marte Mapu To Texans

Per Jonathan M. Alexander, the Patriots are trading LB Marte Mapu to the Texans.

Mike Reiss adds the Patriots will receive a 2027 sixth-round pick for Mapu and a 2027 seventh-round pick.

It was reported earlier today that the Patriots informed Mapu they planned to release him, but they ended up finding a trade partner.

Mapu, 26, was named the Big Sky Defensive Player of the Year for Sacramento State in 2022. The Patriots selected him with the No. 76 overall pick in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He’s in the final year of a four-year, $5,563,705 rookie contract that included a $1,046,331 signing bonus.

In 2025, Mapu appeared in all 17 games for the Patriots and recorded 25 total tackles, one forced fumble, one interception and five pass deflections.