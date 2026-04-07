Patriots To Release LB Marte Mapu

According to Mike Reiss, the Patriots have informed LB Marte Mapu that they plan to release him.

He was entering the final year of his rookie contract. A college safety who converted to linebacker, Mapu never found his legs in the defense, though he did carve out a role on special teams.

Mapu, 26, was named the Big Sky Defensive Player of the Year for Sacramento State in 2022. The Patriots selected him with the No. 76 overall pick in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He’s in the final year of a four-year, $5,563,705 rookie contract that included a $1,046,331 signing bonus.

In 2025, Mapu appeared in all 17 games for the Patriots and recorded 25 total tackles, one forced fumble, one interception and five pass deflections.