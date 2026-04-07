Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza Not Attending NFL Draft

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza has informed the NFL that he is not attending the upcoming draft this month.

Schefter adds Mendoza wants to share the draft experience with his family in Miami. Mendoza is widely expected to be the No. 1 overall pick to the Raiders.

Mendoza, 21, began his college career at Cal before transferring to Indiana after two seasons. He is currently a junior and would have eligibility left should he consider returning to college.

In 2025, Mendoza has thrown for 2,980 yards while completing 71.5 percent of his passes to go along with 33 touchdowns and six interceptions. He has also rushed for 240 yards and six touchdowns.