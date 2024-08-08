49ers Signing WR Chosen Anderson

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the 49ers are signing WR Chosen Anderson to a contract on Thursday.

The player formerly known as Robby Anderson spent the bulk of last season with the Dolphins but played sparingly.

Anderson tried out for the 49ers this week at a time in which they’re working on a potential Brandon Aiyuk trade.

Chosen, 31, signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Temple back in 2016. He played out his three-year rookie contract and re-signed to a one-year, $3.095 million deal as a restricted free agent in 2019.

As a first-time unrestricted free agent in 2020, Chosen signed a two-year, $20 million deal with the Panthers and chose to reunite with his college head coach, Matt Rhule.

He was in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022 before he agreed to a two-year, $29.5 million extension with the Panthers back in August of 2021. However, he was traded during the 2022 season to the Cardinals.

Arizona opted to release Chosen last offseason and he caught on with the Dolphins, spending time between the practice squad and active roster.

In 2023, Chosen appeared in nine games for the Dolphins and recorded four receptions on six targets for 126 yards and a touchdown.