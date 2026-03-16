49ers Signing WR Christian Kirk To One-Year, $6M Contract

Jordan Schultz reports the 49ers are signing WR Christian Kirk to a one-year, $6 million contract.

Kirk, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2018. He played out the final year of his four-year, $5,894,874 contract that included a $2,367,180 signing bonus.

He was scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent when he signed a four-year, $84 million deal with the Jaguars in 2022.

Kirk was entering the final year of that deal and scheduled to make a base salary of $15.5 million in 2025 when he was traded to the Texans.

In 2025, Kirk appeared in 13 games for the Texans and caught 28 passes for 239 yards receiving and one touchdown.