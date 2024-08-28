49ers Signing WR Terrace Marshall To Practice Squad

Aaron Wilson reports that the 49ers are signing former Panthers WR Terrace Marshall to their practice squad.

Carolina had tried to trade Marshall for the past 12 months, but with no takers, the two sides parted part ways.

The former second-rounder had a good training camp and preseason and is now catching on with the 49ers.

Marshall, 24, was a three-year starter at LSU and opted out after seven games in 2020. The Panthers drafted Marshall with the No. 59 overall pick in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

He is in the final year of a four-year deal worth $5,729,487 million which also included a $1,526,899 signing bonus.

In 2023, Marshall appeared in nine games for the Panthers and caught 19 passes on 33 targets for 139 yards and no touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Marshall as the news is available.