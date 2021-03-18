49ers Signing WR Trent Sherfield

According to Mike Garafolo, the 49ers are signing WR Trent Sherfield to a one-year deal.

The former Cardinals receiver stays in the NFC West and gets a chance to compete for a role in San Francisco.

Sherfield, 25, signed with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent out of Vanderbilt in 2018. He signed a standard three-year deal and has managed to make the roster coming out of camp each of the past three years.

Arizona declined to tender Sherfield as a restricted free agent this offseason, making him an unrestricted free agent.

In 2020, Sherfield appeared in 15 games for the Cardinals and caught five passes for 50 yards and no touchdowns.