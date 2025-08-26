49ers & Steelers Teams To Watch For WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling

A source tells Aaron Wilson that the 49ers and Steelers are “next up” for free agent WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

The Steelers opted to release veteran WR Robert Woods on Tuesday and there’s the obvious connection between Valdes-Scantling and QB Aaron Rodgers from their time together in Green Bay.

The 49ers are dealing with a number of injuries at receiver right now and Valdes-Scantling is among the best available options at this point.

Valdes-Scantling, 30, was a fifth-round pick by the Packers out of USF back in 2018. He signed a four-year, $2,677,553 rookie deal with the Packers that included a $217,553 signing bonus.

Valdes-Scantling played out that deal and became an unrestricted free agent in 2022, later signing a three-year, $36 million contract with the Chiefs.

He was entering the final year of that deal when the Chiefs released him and he joined the Bills shortly after on a one-year deal. Valdes-Scantling was cut loose by the Bills following their trade for WR Amari Cooper. He caught on with the Saints in October and eventually joined the Seahawks during the offseason.

Seattle released Valdes-Scantling coming out of the preseason.

In 2024, Valdes-Scantling appeared in six games for the Bills and eight games for the Saints, recording 19 receptions for 411 yards (21.6 YPC) and four touchdowns.