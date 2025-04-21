49ers & TE George Kittle Far Apart In Extension Talks

Per Michael Silver of The Athletic, the 49ers and TE George Kittle “remain far apart in discussions” about an extension heading into offseason workouts.

The 49ers expressed their desire to get a long-term deal done, but have known the timing could make things tough, especially with a mega-extension looming for QB Brock Purdy.

Kittle is entering the final year of his contract in 2025 and is set to make a base salary of $14.4 million.

Kittle, 31, is a former fifth-round pick of the 49ers out of Iowa back in 2017. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.69 million contract and set to make a base salary of $735,000 in 2020 when he agreed to a new five-year, $75 million extension with the 49ers.

Kittle finished up the fourth year of his deal and made a salary of $13,400,000 in 2024.

In 2024, Kittle appeared in 15 games for the 49ers and caught 78 passes for 1,106 yards receiving and eight touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Kittle as the news becomes available.