49ers TE George Kittle & FB Kyle Juszczyk Hope To Remain With Team

ESPN’s Nick Wagoner reported that 49ers TE George Kittle and FB Kyle Juszczyk hope to remain with the team going forward.

The two are entering the final years of their contracts in 2025 and Wagoner mentioned their importance to San Francisco’s offense and their relationship with one another.

Kittle reiterated his desire to remain with the 49ers after their Week 18 loss to the Cardinals: “My goal is to wear the red and gold my entire career.”

Juszczyk echoed Kittle’s sentiment but acknowledged the financial difficulties the team will face with QB Brock Purdy due for a massive pay raise: “There hasn’t been any discussion yet, but I am aware of the kind of situation that we have. There’s a lot up in the air and who’s going to be here, who’s not, some contracts that need to be figured out. So, I’m aware of that. I just hope it doesn’t affect me.”



Wagoner believes that contract extensions for both “aren’t out of the question, especially for Kittle” which would lower their 2025 salary cap number. Kittle’s cap number is set to rise to over $22m next year which would be almost $10m higher than his 2024 number.

Kittle, 31, is a former fifth-round pick of the 49ers out of Iowa back in 2017. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.69 million contract and set to make a base salary of $735,000 in 2020 when he agreed to a new five-year, $75 million extension with the 49ers.

Kittle finished up the fourth year of his deal and made a salary of $13,400,000 in 2024.

In 2024, Kittle appeared in 15 games for the 49ers and caught 78 passes for 1,106 yards receiving and eight touchdowns.

Juszczyk, 33, is a former fourth-round pick of the Ravens back in 2013. He played out his four-year, $2,460,584 contract with the Ravens before signing a four-year, $21 million contract that included $10.5 million guaranteed with the 49ers in 2017.

He re-signed to a five-year deal worth up to $27 million deal in March of 2021 and just finished the fourth year of the contract after being restructured before the season. He made a base salary of $1.21 million in 2024

In 2024, Juszczyk appeared in all 17 games for the 49ers and recorded 19 receptions for 200 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed five times for 26 yards and a touchdown.