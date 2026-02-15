49ers Tender ERFA Contract To OT Austen Pleasants

Per Over the Cap, the 49ers are extending an Exclusive Rights tender to OT Austen Pleasants.

Exclusive rights contracts are essentially one-year minimum contracts based on the number of accrued seasons a player has.

Pleasants, 28, wound up going undrafted out of Ohio back in 2020. He later signed a rookie contract with the Jaguars but was waived after the preseason and was later added to their practice squad.

The Jaguars brought him back on a futures contract before cutting him loose in 2021, and he bounced on and off the Panthers’ practice squad from there. He signed with the Chargers but was among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason. He then had stints on the Bears’ and Cardinals’ practice squads before settling with the Chargers once more.

Pleasants jumped around again to start 2024, having second stints with the Cardinals and Bears before signing with the 49ers.

In 2025, Pleasants appeared in 15 games for the 49ers and made one start.