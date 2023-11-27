49ers Tried Out Eight Defensive Backs

The San Francisco 49ers brought in eight free agents for tryouts on Monday, according to Aaron Wilson.

The full list includes:

Averett, 28, is a former fourth-round pick by the Baltimore Ravens in the 2018 draft. He played out a four-year, $3.1 million rookie deal and entered unrestricted free agency in 2022.

He ended up signing a one-year deal with the Raiders worth up to $4 million. From there, the 49ers signed him to a contract a few weeks ago.

Averett was placed on injured reserve soon after. San Francisco released him in August. He had a brief stint on the Lions’ past practice squad last month.

In 2022, Averett appeared in seven games for the Raiders and recorded 13 tackles and a pass defense.