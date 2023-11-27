49ers Tried Out Eight Defensive Backs

By
Nate Bouda
-

The San Francisco 49ers brought in eight free agents for tryouts on Monday, according to Aaron Wilson

The full list includes:

  1. DB Anthony Averett
  2. DB Innis Gaines
  3. DB Kemon Hall
  4. DB Erik Harris
  5. DB Karl Joseph
  6. DB Terrance Mitchell
  7. DB Will Parks
  8. DB A.J. Thomas

Averett, 28, is a former fourth-round pick by the Baltimore Ravens in the 2018 draft. He played out a four-year, $3.1 million rookie deal and entered unrestricted free agency in 2022.

He ended up signing a one-year deal with the Raiders worth up to $4 million. From there, the 49ers signed him to a contract a few weeks ago. 

Averett was placed on injured reserve soon after. San Francisco released him in August. He had a brief stint on the Lions’ past practice squad last month.  

In 2022, Averett appeared in seven games for the Raiders and recorded 13 tackles and a pass defense.

