49ers Tried Out Four Including QB Nate Sudfeld

The 49ers tried out for players on Monday, including QB Nate Sudfeld, per the NFL transaction wire.

The full list includes:

Sudfeld, 30, is a former sixth-round pick of Washington back in 2016. He signed a four-year, $2.47 million contract with Washington but was cut loose coming out of the 2017 preseason.

Sudfeld signed on with the Eagles’ practice squad shortly after and was eventually promoted to the active roster in 2017. He was able to stay on Philadelphia’s active roster and was able to earn a backup role.

The Eagles re-signed Sudfeld on three consecutive one-year deals and he was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent when he signed with the 49ers. He later joined the Lions and returned to Detroit last March.

In 2020, Sudfeld appeared in one game and recorded five completions on 12 attempts (41.7 percent) for 32 yards, no touchdowns, and one interception, to go along with two rushing attempts for 12 yards.