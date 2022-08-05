49ers Tried Out WR Dede Westbrook

According to Aaron Wilson, the 49ers brought in WR Dede Westbrook for a workout on Friday.

The Vikings also hosted Westbrook for a tryout back in May.

Westbrook, 28, was selected in the fourth round out of Oklahoma by the Jaguars in 2017. He played out the final year of a four-year contract worth $3,076,164, which included a signing bonus of $676,164.

Westbrook was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent when he eventually signed on with the Vikings last offseason.

In 2021, Westbrook appeared in 15 games for the Vikings and caught 10 for 68 yards. He also had 183 punt return yards for the team.