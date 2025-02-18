49ers Release LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, Officially Tender Offers To Seven ERFAs

The San Francisco 49ers announced a series of roster moves on Tuesday including released LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles and tendering offer sheets to seven exclusive rights free agents.

The full list of ERFAs includes:

Flannigan-Fowles, 28, wound up going undrafted out of Arizona back in 2019. He later signed a rookie contract with the 49ers.

The 49ers re-signed him to an exclusive rights contract in 2022 and re-signed to a one-year deal in 2023. He returned to San Fransisco on a one-year deal last year.

In 2024, Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles appeared in 12 games for the 49ers and recorded 17 tackles, an interception and two pass defenses.

Anderson, 23, signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent out of Florida Atlantic following the 2024 draft. He was let go after training camp and spent the season on the practice squad.

Anderson was promoted to the active roster twice before being signed to the 53-man roster in October.

In 2024, Anderson appeared in 12 games for the 49ers and recorded 24 total tackles, one sack, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.