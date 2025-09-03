49ers Waive QB Tanner Mordecai From IR With Settlement

The San Francisco 49ers officially waived QB Tanner Mordecai from injured reserve with an injury settlement on Wednesday.

Mordecai, 25, began his college career at Oklahoma back in 2018. He spent three years there before transferring to SMU in 2021. After two years as a starter at SMU, Mordecai transferred to Wisconsin in 2023.

Mordecai wound up going undrafted out of Wisconsin in 2024. He later signed on with the 49ers and was eventually added to their practice squad before returning to San Francisco on a futures contract this past January.

The 49ers released Mordecai in early August but signed him back shortly after.

In total, Mordecai threw for 9,857 yards while completing 66.4 percent of his passes to go along with 85 touchdowns and 27 interceptions. He also rushed for 606 yards and eight touchdowns.