49ers Waive RB Patrick Taylor Jr

The San Francisco 49ers announced Friday that they’ve waived RB Patrick Taylor Jr.

The 49ers are getting RB Christian McCaffrey back from injured reserve, so it’s now surprising to see them create a roster spot at running back.

Taylor, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Memphis back in 2020. He later signed a rookie contract with the Packers but was placed on non-football injury with a foot injury coming out of training camp.

Taylor bounced on and off of the Packers’ practice squad for a few years. The team moved on eventually and Taylor caught on with the Patriots practice squad only to later re-join Green Bay’s active roster.

The 49ers signed Taylor to a contract in April.

In 2024, Patrick Taylor has appeared in eight games for the 49ers and rushed for 25 yards on seven carries to go along with one reception for 12 yards and no touchdowns.