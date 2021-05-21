49ers Waive WR Marqise Lee, Sign WR Bennie Fowler

The 49ers announced that they signed WR Bennie Fowler to a one-year deal on Friday and waived WR Marqise Lee in a corresponding roster move.

Lee, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year, $5,174,016 contract before agreeing to a four-year, $38 million contract with $18 million guaranteed.

Unfortunately, Lee suffered a season-ending knee injury in 2018 and spent the season on injured reserve. Jacksonville placed him on the PUP list to start training camp before activating him in August.

However, Lee once again finished the year on injured reserve after a shoulder injury. The Jaguars released him and he signed a one-year deal with the Patriots, only to opt out of the 2020 season due to the pandemic.

The Patriots released Lee back in March and he signed with the 49ers earlier this week.

In 2019, Lee appeared in six games for the Jaguars and caught three passes for 18 yards.