49ers Waiving Former Second-Round EDGE Drake Jackson

According to Adam Schefter, the 49ers are waiving former second-round EDGE Drake Jackson with a failed physical designation.

Schefter notes Jackson is still rehabbing from a knee injury and is expected to be cleared in time for training camp.

San Francisco placed Jackson on the Physically Unable to Perform list in August of last year after suffering a season-ending knee injury.

The 49ers will free up $1,508,508 in cap space and create $366,344 in dead money by releasing him, per OverTheCap.

Jackson, 24, the 49ers used the No. 61 overall pick on him in the 2022 NFL Draft. He was a three-year starter at USC. He was a second-team All-PAC 12 selection as a junior.

Jackson is entering the final year of his four-year $5,892,392 contract that includes a $1,465,376 signing bonus.

In 2023, Jackson appeared in eight games for the 49ers and recorded seven tackles, three sacks, and a pass defense.