49ers Waiving K Jake Moody

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports the 49ers are waiving K Jake Moody.

The former third-round pick missed two field goals on Sunday and has a career 74.2 field goal percentage.

Moody, 25, was a third-round pick of the 49ers out of Michigan in the 2023 draft. He signed a four-year rookie deal through 2026 and made a base salary of $941,095 in 2024.

In 2024, Moody appeared in 14 games for the 49ers and made 24 of 24 field goals (70.6 percent) to go along with 32 of 33 extra points (97 percent).

In 2025, Moody has appeared in one game for the 49ers and made one of three field goals and both extra point attempts.