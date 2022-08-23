49ers Waiving Three Players

The 49ers are waiving three players, which now puts them at 80 players ahead of the deadline on Tuesday.

The full list of players being let go includes:

TE Tanner Hudson OT Sam Schlueter LB Jeremiah Gemmel

Hudson, 27, signed with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of Arkansas in 2018. He spent most of his rookie season on the practice squad but was promoted late in the season.

Tampa Bay re-signed Hudson as an exclusive rights free agent each of the past two offseasons. He was waived coming out of the preseason and caught on with the 49ers.

In 2021, Hudson appeared in two games for the 49ers but did not record any statistics.