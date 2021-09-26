49ers Were Aaron Rodgers’ Preferred Destination This Offseason

According to Ian Rapoport, the San Francisco 49ers were Packers QB Aaron Rodgers‘ top choice this offseason when he was hoping for an exit from Green Bay.

In fact, had Rodgers been an unrestricted free agent this past offseason, Rapoport suggests he would have taken less money in order to return to San Francisco, where he grew up.

Rapoport adds that when the 49ers got wind of Rodgers’ feelings, that prompted the trade inquiry between head coaches Kyle Shanahan and Matt LaFleur. When Green Bay forcefully shut down the notion of a trade, San Francisco pivoted to its trade up to No. 3 for Trey Lance.

That seemingly would rule San Francisco out of the running for Rodgers if he were to come available next offseason. Rapoport adds Rodgers was also comfortable with the idea of going to the Broncos, so if Green Bay decides to trade him, there will be mutual interest between the two sides in 2022.

The Packers and Rodgers agreed to a restructured contract a few months ago that paved the way for Rodgers to return to the team for the start of training camp.

As part of the agreement, the Packers voided the 2023 year of Rodgers’ contract and the deal is set to void on the seventh day prior to the 2023 league year, making him impossible to franchise tag after 2022.

Rodgers, 37, is a former first-round pick of the Packers back in 2005. He agreed to a four-year, $134 million extension that includes over $100 million guaranteed in 2018.

Rodgers is owed base salaries of $15.05 million and $25 million over the next two years of the agreement.

In 2021, Rodgers has appeared in two games for the Packers and completed 37-55 of his passes (67.3 percent) for 388 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions.

We’ll have more regarding Rodgers and the Packers as the news is available.