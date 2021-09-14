49ers Worked Out Eight Players

The San Francisco 49ers brought in eight free agents for workouts on Tuesday, according to Aaron Wilson.

The full list includes:

San Francisco signed Johnson and Bolton to their practice squad.

Bausby, 28, originally signed on with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Pittsburgh State back in May of 2015. He lasted just over a month in Kansas City before he waived and later signed to the Bearsâ€™ practice squad.

From there, Bausby signed on with the Chiefs in 2017, but was cut loose at the start of the regular season. The Eagles signed him to their practice squad and he was on and off of their roster in 2018.

The Broncos signed Bausby to a one-year contract last year and re-signed him to another one-year deal last offseason. He was released coming out of training camp before later being promoted off their practice squad.

Denver released Bausby midseason and he signed on with the Cardinals soon after. He had a stint with the Raiders this past offseason but was cut again coming out of camp.

In 2020, Bausby appeared in 11 games for the Broncos and Cardinals and recorded 21 total tackles games, no interceptions and five passes defended.

Hill, 25, is a former fifth-round by the Falcons in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Wyoming. He signed a four-year, $2.66 million contract but was added to their practice squad during his rookie season.

The Bengals signed him off Atlanta’s taxi squad in 2017 but he was cut loose the following preseason. He returned to the Falcons the following years and played out the 2020 season under a restricted tender.

Hill signed with the Titans for the 2021 season but was cut coming out of the preseason.

In 2020, Hill appeared in all 16 games for the Falcons and rushed for 465 yards on 100 carries (4.7 YPC) to go along with 25 receptions for 199 yards receiving and one touchdown.