49ers Worked Out Four Linebackers

According to Aaron Wilson, the 49ers brought in four linebackers for workouts on Tuesday including Kana’i Mauga.

The full list of players includes:

Mauga, 22, signed on with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of USC back in May. He was among Denver’s final roster cuts and caught on with their practice squad but was cut loose in November.

During his four-year college career, Mauga recorded 205 tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss, five sacks, three interceptions, six pass defenses, and two forced fumbles.