49ers Worked Out Six Players

The San Francisco 49ers brought in six free agents for tryouts on Sunday, according to Aaron Wilson.

The full list includes:

DE Austin Edwards DE Tyree Johnson TE Dalton Keene G John Miller G Tyrese Robinson WR Rod Williams

Keene, 23, was selected with the No. 101 overall pick in the third round of the 2020 draft after the Patriots traded up to get him. He then signed a four-year, $4,057,645 rookie contract including a $832,294 signing bonus.

The Patriots opted to cut Keene loose last week as part of the second round of roster cuts.

In 2020, Keene appeared in six games and caught three passes for 16 yards receiving.