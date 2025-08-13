49ers Worked Out Three Defensive Ends

The San Francisco 49ers brought in three defensive end free agents for workouts on Wednesday, according to the NFL Transactions wire.

The full list includes:

Bradley-King, 27, is a former seventh-round pick by the Commanders in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Baylor. He signed a four-year, $3.6 million rookie contract but was waived in the second year of that deal.

He bounced on and off Washington’s practice squad in 2022 and 2023 before catching on with the Patriots in October 2023. Bradley-King re-signed a futures deal with the Patriots but was let go after camp in 2024. He signed with Miami shortly after and signed a futures deal with them in January 2025 but was released after the draft.

In 2022, Bradley-King appeared in one game for the Commanders and recorded two tackles.