49ers Working To Re-Sign LB Dre Greenlaw

49ers GM John Lynch said the team would like to re-sign LB Dre Greenlaw before he reaches free agency this offseason, per Nick Wagoner.

Lynch noted they’ve been having ongoing talks with the veteran linebacker, but they might have to let him test his market.

“Hopefully we come to agreement,” Lynch said. “We’ve been having talks so we’ll see if we can progress it.”

Greenlaw’s absence due to a torn Achilles in the Super Bowl was a contributing factor to San Francisco’s step backward on defense, but the injuries are also complicating contract talks.

Greenlaw, 27, was drafted by the 49ers in the fifth round out of Arkansas in 2019. He was in the final year of a four-year, $2.8 million deal when he agreed to a two-year extension in 2022.

Greenlaw is in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

In 2024, Greenlaw appeared in two games for the 49ers and recorded nine total tackles.

We’ll have more on Greenlaw as the news is available.