49ers WR De’Zhaun Stribling Ruled Out With Lower Leg Injury

49ers rookie WR De’Zhaun Stribling was carted off the field after suffering a lower leg injury and was eventually ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Stribling, 23, was a five-year starter in college. He began his college career at Washington State before transferring to Oklahoma State and Ole Miss where he finished his five-year college career.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic had him as the No. 11 overall receiver in this year’s draft.

He signed a a four-year, $13,526,344 rookie contract that includes a $6,297,340 signing bonus.

In total, Stribling appeared in 56 games and made 55 starts, catching 216 passes for 2,964 yards receiving and 23 touchdowns.

We’ll have more information on Stribling as the news is available.