49ers WR Jauan Jennings Wants A New Contract Or Trade

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports 49ers WR Jauan Jennings wants a new contract or a trade before the season.

Schefter adds Jennings is entering the final year of a two-year, $15.4 million contract and is set to make $7.5 million this season.

Per Matt Barrows, Jennings is expected to be in attendance at the start of training camp. However, Barrows points back to the situation with WR Brandon Aiyuk last year, when he reported to camp but still had a lengthy negotiation process.

Jennings, 28, was a four-year starter at Tennessee. The 49ers selected him in the seventh round of the 2020 draft.

Jennings signed a four-year, $3,406,024 contract that includes a $111,024 signing bonus. However, he was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad.

San Francisco re-signed Jennings to a futures deal for the 2021 season and he ended up making the team. He re-signed as an exclusive rights free agent in 2022 and signed a two-year, $15.4 million extension before the 2024 season.

In 2024, Jennings appeared in 15 games for the 49ers and caught 77 passes for 975 yards receiving and six touchdowns.