49ers WR/KR Richie James Expected To Miss At Least Six Weeks Following Knee Surgery

According to Adam Schefter, 49ers WR/KR Richie James requires knee surgery and is expected to miss at least six weeks.

It’s an unfortunate injury for James and the 49ers just a couple of weeks before the regular season.

James, 25, is a former seventh-round pick of the 49ers back in 2018. He’s entering the final year of his four-year, $2.5 million rookie contract.

In 2020, James appeared in 11 games and recorded 23 receptions for 394 yards (17.1 YPC) and one touchdown, to go along with 73 kickoff return yards and 34 yards on punt returns.