NFL Transactions: Saturday 9/28

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

Bears

Bengals

  • Placed T Trenton Brown on injured reserve.

Broncos

  • Elevated LB Levelle Bailey and DB Tanner McCalister from their practice squad to the active roster.

Browns

Buccaneers

Cardinals

Chargers

Colts

Commanders

Eagles

Falcons

  • Elevated C Matt Hennessy from their practice squad to the active roster.

Jaguars

Jets

Lions

Packers

  • Elevated DB Kamal Hadden and DB Robert Rochell from their practice squad to the active roster.

Panthers

Patriots

Raiders

  • Elevated WR Alex Bachman and LB K’Lavon Chaisson from their practice squad to the active roster.
  • Signed TE John Samuel Shenker to their active roster.
  • Waived WR Ramel Keyton.

Rams

Ravens

Saints

  • Elevated G Kyle Hergel from their practice squad to the active roster.

Steelers

  • Elevated DB Thomas Graham and RB Aaron Shampklin from their practice squad to the active roster.

Texans

  • Elevated RB J.J. Taylor from their practice squad to the active roster.

Vikings

