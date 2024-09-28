NFL Transactions: Saturday 9/28

49ers
- Elevated DT Evan Anderson and DB Jaylen Mahoney from their practice squad to the active roster.
- Signed DE Sam Okuayinonu to their active roster.
- Placed DT Javon Hargrave and LB Curtis Robinson on injured reserve.
Bears
- Elevated DT Byron Cowart and DB Tarvarius Moore from their practice squad to the active roster.
- Placed TE Stephen Carlson on injured reserve.
Bengals
- Placed T Trenton Brown on injured reserve.
Broncos
- Elevated LB Levelle Bailey and DB Tanner McCalister from their practice squad to the active roster.
Browns
- Elevated DB Tony Brown and TE Geoff Swaim from their practice squad to the active roster.
Buccaneers
- Elevated P Trenton Gill and WR Sterling Shepard from their practice squad to the active roster.
Cardinals
- Elevated DT Angelo Blackson and T Charlie Heck from their practice squad to the active roster.
Chargers
- Elevated LB Blake Lynch and C Sam Mustipher from their practice squad to the active roster.
Colts
- Elevated DE Adam Gotsis and LB David Long from their practice squad to the active roster.
Commanders
- Elevated DE Andre Jones and RB Chris Rodriguez from their practice squad to the active roster.
Eagles
- Elevated WR Parris Campbell and WR John Ross from their practice squad to the active roster.
Falcons
- Elevated C Matt Hennessy from their practice squad to the active roster.
Jaguars
- Elevated DB Christian Braswell and LB Tanner Muse from their practice squad to the active roster.
- Signed TE Josiah Deguara to their active roster.
- Placed LB Foyesade Oluokun on injured reserve.
Jets
- Elevated DT Bruce Hector and LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball from their practice squad to the active roster.
Lions
- Signed WR Allen Robinson to their active roster.
- Placed DB Ifeatu Melifonwu on injured reserve.
Packers
- Elevated DB Kamal Hadden and DB Robert Rochell from their practice squad to the active roster.
Panthers
- Elevated LB Thomas Incoom and DE DeShawn Williams from their practice squad to the active roster.
Patriots
- Elevated DT Trysten Hill and TE Mitchell Wilcox from their practice squad to the active roster.
- Signed DB Isaiah Bolden to their active roster.
- Placed DB Alex Austin on injured reserve.
Raiders
- Elevated WR Alex Bachman and LB K’Lavon Chaisson from their practice squad to the active roster.
- Signed TE John Samuel Shenker to their active roster.
- Waived WR Ramel Keyton.
Rams
- Elevated WR Xavier Smith and DB Ahkello Witherspoon from their practice squad to the active roster.
Ravens
- Elevated RB Chris Collier from their practice squad to the active roster.
- Placed DB Jalyn Armour-Davis on injured reserve.
Saints
- Elevated G Kyle Hergel from their practice squad to the active roster.
Steelers
- Elevated DB Thomas Graham and RB Aaron Shampklin from their practice squad to the active roster.
Texans
- Elevated RB J.J. Taylor from their practice squad to the active roster.
Vikings
- Elevated LB Bo Richter and TE Robert Tonyan from their practice squad to the active roster.
