Saints Release RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire

Nick Underhill reports that the Saints have released veteran RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire on Tuesday ahead of the upcoming deadline to trim rosters down to 53 players.

Edwards-Helaire, 26, is a former first-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2020 out of LSU. He played out the final year of his four-year, $10,821,572 rookie contract that included a $5,430,234 signing bonus.

He was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024 after Kansas City declined his fifth-year option. Edwards-Helaire then signed a one-year deal to remain with the Chiefs for the 2024 season.

The Chiefs later cut him loose and he recently signed on to the Saints’ practice squad. New Orleans re-signed him during the offseason.

In 2023, Edwards-Helaire appeared in 15 games for the Chiefs and rushed for 223 yards on 70 carries (3.2 YPC) and one touchdown, adding 17 receptions on 22 targets for 188 yards and another touchdown.

He did not appear in a game for the Chiefs in 2024.