Rams Make Four Roster Moves Including Designating CB Darious Williams To Return

The Rams announced they have designated CB Darious Williams to return from injured reserve.

LA Rams Transactions:

• Practice Squad WR Warren Jackson

• Free Agent Signing WR J.J. Koski

• Free Agent Signing LB Christian Rozeboom

• Designated for Return, Returned to Practice DB Darious Williams — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) November 3, 2021

Los Angeles also signed WR J.J. Koski and LB Christian Rozeboom to the active roster and added WR Warren Jackson to the practice squad.

Williams, 28, wound up going undrafted out of UAB in the 2018 NFL Draft and later signed a rookie deal with the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens released Williams in October of 2018 where he was claimed by the Rams.

Los Angeles chose to tender Williams this past offseason, making him a restricted free agent.

In 2021, Williams has appeared in 29 games for the Rams, picking up 29 tackles to go with two passes defended.