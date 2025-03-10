Aaron Rodgers An Option For Steelers

According to Adam Schefter, veteran QB Aaron Rodgers has emerged as an option for the Steelers. The two sides are expected to talk and explore a union in which Rodgers would play for HC Mike Tomlin.

Schefter notes that Pittsburgh will also continue talking to quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Justin Fields.

Rodgers reportedly has some interest from other teams. However, there’s at least some question as to whether there will be an aggressive market for him.

Rodgers, 41, is a former first-round pick of the Packers back in 2005. He agreed to a four-year, $134 million extension that included over $100 million guaranteed in 2018.

Rodgers was owed a base salary of $25 million in the final year of his deal in 2022 when he agreed to a three-year, $150 million extension with $101 million of the deal guaranteed.

After one year, the Packers traded him to the Jets for a package that included a second-round pick in 2023 and a conditional 2024 second that could become a first.

He played just four snaps in 2023 before tearing his Achilles in Week 1 but returned as the Jets’ quarterback for the 2024 season.

In 2024, Rodgers appeared in all 17 games for the Jets and completed 63 percent of his passes for 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions.

We will have more on Rodgers and the Steelers as it becomes available.