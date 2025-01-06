Aaron Rodgers Comments On Plans For 2025

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers commented on his future with the team after defeating the Dolphins in the team’s final game of the season.

“I know I can still play,” Rodgers said, via Pro Football Talk. “I know I can still do the things I need to do to be successful. It just comes down to the desire on their side and, ultimately, my desire to play. Going to take some time mentally and physically to rest and relax.”

There has been plenty of speculation on whether Rodgers will remain with the Jets or just outright retire, but it goes without saying that he will take his time in making a decision before next season.

Rodgers, 41, is a former first-round pick of the Packers back in 2005. He agreed to a four-year, $134 million extension that includes over $100 million guaranteed in 2018.

Rodgers was owed a base salary of $25 million in the final year of his deal in 2022 when he agreed to a three-year, $150 million extension this offseason with $101 million of the deal guaranteed.

After one year, the Packers traded him to the Jets for a package that included a second-round pick in 2023 and a conditional 2024 second that could become a first.

He played just four snaps in 2023 before tearing his Achilles in Week 1 but returned as the Jets quarterback for the 2024 season.

In 2024, Rodgers appeared in 17 games for the Jets and completed 63 percent of his passes for 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions.

We’ll have more on the Jets and Rodgers as the news is available.