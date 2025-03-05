Jets GM: Goal Is To Extend WR Garrett Wilson & CB Sauce Gardner

Per Rich Cimini of ESPN, Jets HC Aaron Glenn reached out to CB Sauce Gardner and WR Garrett Wilson soon after being hired, as the two are viewed as cornerstones of the franchise.

Both players are now eligible for contract extensions, and it seems that new GM Darren Mougey is prepared to lock up both players.

“The to-do list is to keep good young players on the team and add good players,” Mougey said at the combine.

Wilson, 24, was named first-team All-Big Ten in 2020 and first-team All-American in 2021 before declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft following his junior year at Ohio State. The Jets used the No. 10 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

He signed a four-year, $20,554,004 contract that includes a $12,128,366. There is also a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2025.

In 2024, Wilson appeared in 17 games for the Jets and caught 101 passes for 1,104 yards receiving and seven touchdowns.

Gardner, 24, was a three-year starter at Cincinnati. He was a Consensus All-American and AAC Defensive Player of the Year in 2021. The Jets used the No. 4 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

He signed a four-year, $33,450,799 contract that includes a $21,507,854 signing bonus. There is also a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2025.



In 2024, Gardner appeared in 15 games for the Jets and recorded 49 tackles, a sack, nine pass defenses, and one interception.

We will have more on Wilson and Gardner as it becomes available.