AFC Notes: Draft Meetings, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins
- Oklahoma State RB Ollie Gordon II has several formal meetings scheduled at the combine, including with the Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs, Colts, Dolphins, and Steelers. (Ryan Fowler)
- Penn State TE Tyler Warren had a formal Combine interview with the Dolphins. (MLFootball)
- Georgia S Malaki Starks had a formal Combine interview with the Dolphins. (Joe Schad)
- Clemson TE Jake Briningstool said he met formally with the Dolphins. (Ryan Roberts)
- Alain Poupart reports the Dolphins met with Oregon QB Dillon Gabriel at the combine.
- Poupart adds Miami spoke with Michigan CB Will Johnson.
- According to Poupart, the Dolphins formally met with Maryland DT Jordan Phillips.
- Texas A&M EDGE Shemar Stewart confirmed he met with Miami at the combine. (Poupart)
- Texas OL Kelvin Banks had a “great meeting” with Miami and would love to play for the Dolphins. (Joe Schad)
- William & Mary OT Charles Grant met formally with 12 teams, including the Dolphins. (Ryan Fowler)
- Texas TE Gunnar Helm met formally with the Dolphins at the Combine. (Ryan Fowler)
- Purdue OL Marcus Mbow had a formal Combine meeting with the Dolphins. (Tom Downey)
- Alabama S Malachi Moore had a formal Combine meeting with the Dolphins. (Dave Heilman)
- North Dakota State OL Grey Zabel had a formal meeting with the Dolphins. (Alain Poupart)
- Missouri OT Armand Membou had a formal Combine interview with the Dolphins. (Alain Poupart)
- Miami WR Sam Brown Jr. had formal combine meetings with the Bengals, Dolphins, Eagles, Panthers, Ravens, Seahawks, Texans, and Titans. (Aaron Wilson)
Jets
- When talking to sources around the NFL Combine, Matthew Berry of NBC Sports reports the Jets’ current plan at quarterback is to start Tyrod Taylor and draft a developmental prospect to learn from him.
- Berry thinks Alabama QB Jalen Milroe could fit the profile of a developmental option for the Jets.
- Berry also reports former Jets WR Davante Adams wants to play alongside Aaron Rodgers next season.
- Berry expects Adams to wait for Rodgers to sign with a new team before making a decision.
- NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero could see Jets free agent LB Jamien Sherwood command a salary in the $12 million per year range on the open market.
Patriots
- Clemson LB Barrett Carter had a formal interview with the Patriots. (Ryan Fowler)
- Per MLFootball, LSU TE Mason Taylor met with the Patriots formally at the combine.
- New England has met with Arizona WR Tetairoa McMillan at the combine. (Dave Heilman)
- Michigan DT Mason Graham says he has met with the Patriots and the Saints at the combine. (Josina Anderson)
- Michigan DT Kenneth Grant has met with the Patriots and the Steelers during his time at the combine. (Travis May)
- Patriots HC Mike Vrabel said the team met with WR/CB Travis Hunter on Wednesday night. (Alex Barth)
- Georgia DE Mykel Williams had a formal Combine meeting with the Patriots. (Mike Reiss)
- William & Mary OT Charles Grant met formally with 12 teams, including the Patriots. (Ryan Fowler)
- Texas TE Gunnar Helm met formally with the Patriots at the Combine. (Ryan Fowler)
- Ole Miss WR Tre Harris had a formal Combine meeting with the Patriots. (Ryan Fowler)
- Purdue OL Marcus Mbow had a formal Combine interview with the Patriots. (Devin Jackson)
- Oregon OT Josh Conerly had formal Combine interviews with 12 teams, including the Patriots. (James Crepea)
- Mark Daniels reports that the Patriots view LSU’s Will Campbell as a tackle with the understanding that if length became an issue, he’d easily move to guard.
