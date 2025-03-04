AFC Notes: Khalil Shakir, Mike Vrabel, Bills, Jets & Patriots Offseason

Bills

Bills WR Khalil Shakir agreed to a four-year contract extension last week, which he says will fuel him for the 2025 season.

“It makes me want to go to the gym right away,” Shakir said, via the team’s website. “You know that you have an organization behind you that believes in you and wants to lean on you a bit more. . . . More motivation just to continue to reach higher limits.”

The Buffalo Bills plan to put in a bid in order to attempt to draw DE Myles Garrett away from Buffalo, according to Tony Pauline. Cleveland has remained adamant that they don’t plan to trade Garrett, but if they do, Buffalo is a strong landing spot.

