Aaron Rodgers Didn’t Visit Steelers This Weekend, Still Expected To Sign Eventually

Last week, it was reported that QB Aaron Rodgers was expected to be at the Steelers’ facility this past weekend, with the expectation that he would officially sign.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter went on the Pat McAfee show on Monday and gave an update on the situation. He said Rodgers was not at the team’s facility once over the weekend despite the previous reports.

Schefter mentions that neither the team nor Rodgers’ agent were aware that he was planning on visiting when it was reported.

Ultimately, Schefter feels Rodgers will re-sign with Pittsburgh and nothing has changed, and he thinks it would make sense for them to come to an agreement before voluntary workouts that start on May 18th.

Rodgers, 42, is a former first-round pick of the Packers back in 2005. He agreed to a four-year, $134 million extension that included over $100 million guaranteed in 2018

Rodgers was owed a base salary of $25 million in the final year of his deal in 2022 when he agreed to a three-year, $150 million extension with $101 million of the deal guaranteed.

After one year, the Packers traded him to the Jets for a package that included a second-round pick in 2023 and a conditional 2024 second that could become a first.

He played just four snaps in 2023 before tearing his Achilles in Week 1, but returned as the Jets’ quarterback for the 2024 season. New York released him with a June 1 designation after the season.

He then went on to sign a one-year deal with the Steelers.

In 2025, Rodgers appeared in 16 games for the Steelers and completed 65.7 percent of his passes for 3,322 yards, 24 touchdowns, and seven interceptions.

We’ll have more on the Steelers and Rodgers as the news is available.