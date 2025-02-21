Aaron Rodgers Lists Two Wishes For New Team

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers will look for a new team in 2025 after New York informed him they are moving on.

There hasn’t been any confirmed interest from potential suitors and Rodgers hasn’t revealed any preferred destinations but it makes sense for him to land with a contender with limited time left in the NFL.

Rodgers was asked if he’d like to return to play in California following a workout and was brief when describing what he wants in a new team.

“If they want you . . . if they got a good team,” Rodgers said, via TMZ.

Rodgers, 41, is a former first-round pick of the Packers back in 2005. He agreed to a four-year, $134 million extension that included over $100 million guaranteed in 2018.

Rodgers was owed a base salary of $25 million in the final year of his deal in 2022 when he agreed to a three-year, $150 million extension with $101 million of the deal guaranteed.

After one year, the Packers traded him to the Jets for a package that included a second-round pick in 2023 and a conditional 2024 second that could become a first.

He played just four snaps in 2023 before tearing his Achilles in Week 1 but returned as the Jets quarterback for the 2024 season.

In 2024, Rodgers appeared in all 17 games for the Jets and completed 63 percent of his passes for 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

We’ll have more on Rodgers as the news becomes available.