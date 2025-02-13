BREAKING: Jets Announce They Are Moving On From Aaron Rodgers

The New York Jets announced they have informed QB Aaron Rodgers they are moving on from him for the 2025 season.

This was already reported by Jay Glazer this weekend, but the team has made it official with this announcement. The Jets put out a statement attributed to both new HC Aaron Glenn and GM Darren Mougey.

“Last week we met with Aaron and shared that our intention was to move in a different direction at quarterback. It was important to have this discussion now to provide clarity and enable each of us the proper time to plan for our respective futures. We want to thank him for the leadership, passion, and dedication he brought to the organization and wish him success moving forward.”

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports the Jets will likely cut Rodgers at the start of the league year with a post-June 1st release to help deal with the cap hit.

Jason Fitzgerald of Over The Cap adds the Jets will split the $49 million dead cap hit over two years with a post-June 1st cut. They would take on a $14 million dead cap hit for 2025 and a $35 million cap hit for 2026.

Per Jonathan Jones, the Jets will allow Rodgers to speak with other teams before the release is official to chart out his next move.

Team chairman Woody Johnson issued the following statement on the decision:

“I personally want to thank Aaron for his time at the New York Jets,” Johnson said. “His arrival in 2023 was met with unbridled excitement and I will forever be grateful that he chose to join us to continue his Hall of Fame career. From day one, he embodied all that it meant to be a New York Jet, embraced our fans, and immersed himself in our city. That is what I will remember most when I look back at his time here. He will always be welcome, and I wish him only the best in whatever he chooses to do next.”

Rodgers, 41, is a former first-round pick of the Packers back in 2005. He agreed to a four-year, $134 million extension that included over $100 million guaranteed in 2018.

Rodgers was owed a base salary of $25 million in the final year of his deal in 2022 when he agreed to a three-year, $150 million extension with $101 million of the deal guaranteed.

After one year, the Packers traded him to the Jets for a package that included a second-round pick in 2023 and a conditional 2024 second that could become a first.

He played just four snaps in 2023 before tearing his Achilles in Week 1 but returned as the Jets quarterback for the 2024 season.

In 2024, Rodgers appeared in all 17 games for the Jets and completed 63 percent of his passes for 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.