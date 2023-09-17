Aaron Rodgers Not Ruling Out Return For Postseason

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers is not ruling out being able to return for the playoffs from his torn Achilles, per Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

To be clear, this is a long shot possibility that would require Rodgers to have an amazing rehab process and New York to qualify for the postseason in his absence. Still, it’s a goal that’s on the table, per Rapoport and Pelissero.

Rodgers had surgery on Wednesday to repair his Achilles, seeing Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles who is known as the expert for this injury. The veteran quarterback underwent what’s called a “speed bridge” procedure in which an internal brace is inserted to help protect the repaired tendon. It’s Dr. ElAttrache’s specialty.

Rapoport and Pelissero report this does not guarantee a faster return for Rodgers but it opens up the possibility that he could be back in four months. Standard rehab timelines for Achilles tears are usually in the six-month range.

It will depend on how Rodgers’ body responds and he does have the disadvantage of being older, turning 40 in December. There are some risks with the procedure as well, but Rapoport and Pelissero say Rodgers thought the benefits of a faster return outweighed the potential need for further surgeries.

Whether in January or next season, Rodgers made it clear that he was not going to let this injury be the end for him.

“There’s a lot of different ideas about the overall length of the rehab. I think what I’d like to say is, just because nobody’s ever done it in a certain way doesn’t mean it’s not possible,” Rodgers said on the Pat McAfee Show. “I definitely have some odds stacked against me based on age, but I like it. Stack all the odds up against me and see what happens. My entire focus and dedication is about acquiring the most information and adding to what I’ve already put together as a pretty damn good rehab plan that’s going to, I think, shock some people.”

Rodgers, 39, is a former first-round pick of the Packers back in 2005. He agreed to a four-year, $134 million extension that includes over $100 million guaranteed in 2018.

Rodgers was owed a base salary of $25 million in the final year of his deal in 2022 when he agreed to a three-year, $150 million extension this offseason with $101 million of the deal guaranteed.

After one year, the Packers traded him to the Jets for a package that included a second-round pick in 2023 and a conditional 2024 second that could become a first.

In 2022, Rodgers appeared in all 17 games for the Packers and completed 64.6 percent of his passes for 3,695 yards, 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions to go along with 94 yards rushing and a touchdown.

