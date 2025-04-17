Aaron Rodgers Publicly Addresses Why He Remains Unsigned

The Aaron Rodgers saga continues as he remains unsigned despite the prior connections to teams like the Steelers, Vikings and Giants.

Rodgers appeared on the Pat McAfee Show and gave some insight as to why he still doesn’t have a team with the draft rapidly approaching.

“I’m at a different phase in my life. I’m 41 years old. I’m in a serious relationship. I have off-the-field stuff going on that requires my attention,” Rodgers said, via Brooke Pryor.

“I have a lot of things that are taking my attention, and have beginning in January, away from football. That’s been where I’ve been focusing my attention on. Making a commitment to a team is a big thing,” he continued.

Rodgers revealed he’s talked to multiple teams, but there were no talks to return to the Jets for another year.

“I’ve had a lot of great conversations with a lot of teams. Not one of those was the Jets. That wasn’t a great conversation. … I’ve been up front with all of them.” (Pryor)

He also claimed that money isn’t a factor at all and he’s willing to play for $10 million without the need for a multi-year deal.

“I told every single one of the teams I’ve talked to, it’s not about the money. … I never once said I need a multi-year deal. I’ll play for a cent.” (Pryor)

“I wasn’t stringing anybody along or holding anybody hostage. I was honest from the jump.” (Nick Farabaugh)

Rodgers didn’t sound too committed to playing another season if he doesn’t feel the situation is right.

“I’m open to anything and attached to nothing. Retirement could still be a possibility.” (Pryor)

Former Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger claimed Rodgers was waiting on the Steelers, but he stated that claim was false.

“Ben [Roethlisberger] was on the show saying I was waiting around for the Vikings. That’s not accurate.” (Pryor)

Rodgers pivoted to his departure from the Jets, starting with how the exit meeting went that led to his release.

“Listen, that was an interesting two years to say the least. I figured that when I flew across country to my dime there would be a conversation,” he said, via Zack Rosenblatt. “The confusing thing to me is I went out there, I meet with the coach, we start talking … he runs out of the room. I’m like that’s strange. Then he comes back with the GM and I’m like all right. So we sit down and I think we’re going to have this long conversation and 20 seconds in and he (Glenn) goes: You sure you wanna play football? And I said yes and he said “we’re going in another direction.”

“I felt there wasn’t an ample amount of respect in that meeting. I guess I shouldn’t have been surprised based on some things I saw over two years,” he continued.

Per Brian Costello, Rodgers was under the impression that new Jets HC Aaron Glenn was worried the veteran quarterback would undermine him if he remained in New York.

He also reflected on some of his discussions with potential destinations and praised Giants HC Brian Daboll.

“It was interesting for sure. I’m not going to get into specifics, it was a few teams. I did talk to Brian Daboll and had great conversations with him. Enjoyed him a lot. A beautiful football mind.” (Pryor)

When talking about his visit to Pittsburgh, Rodgers said he was trying to do so without drawing much attention, but was spotted because of his car rental.

“Obvioulsy went out to Pittsburgh. Tried to do that as quietly as possible. A lot of people think I’m desperate for attention. I flew into a different airport. I got a malibu rental car, drove the malibu rental car to the facility, back side practice field.” (Pryor)

Rodgers had good things to say about Steelers HC Mike Tomlin, saying he’s “more than he even thought” after their first discussion. He also brought up his prior relationships with OC Arthur Smith and QB coach Tom Arth, per Farabaugh.

He was also asked if the Steelers have given him a deadline to decide whether he wants to sign or not.

“This entire time I haven’t felt like I owe anyone a decision at any point. This is my life now … I’ve been upfront with them about that. If you need to move on, if you need to do something, by all means.” (Pryor)

“I want to emphasize I’m not holding anyone hostage. I’m just going through a lot in my personal life that has to take precedent at this point. When the commitment is made it has to be an all-in thing.” (Ray Fittpaldo)

Rodgers also said the draft has nothing to do with any of the process he’s going through this offseason, per Pryor.

Rodgers, 41, is a former first-round pick of the Packers back in 2005. He agreed to a four-year, $134 million extension that included over $100 million guaranteed in 2018.

Rodgers was owed a base salary of $25 million in the final year of his deal in 2022 when he agreed to a three-year, $150 million extension with $101 million of the deal guaranteed.

After one year, the Packers traded him to the Jets for a package that included a second-round pick in 2023 and a conditional 2024 second that could become a first.

He played just four snaps in 2023 before tearing his Achilles in Week 1 but returned as the Jets’ quarterback for the 2024 season. New York released him with a June 1 designation after the season.

In 2024, Rodgers appeared in all 17 games for the Jets and completed 63 percent of his passes for 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available 2025 Free Agents list.